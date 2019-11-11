Suspects in Arizona teen's stabbing death remain at large
GLENDALE — Glendale police are searching for three suspects in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy.
Investigators have not yet identified the two men and one woman accused of being involved in the deadly incident Friday night.
Officers were called to a home near Grand Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
They found an injured Elijah Ochoa-Gamez. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Investigators say three adults were fighting with the boy in front of his home when one of them began stabbing him.
All three were gone by the time officers had arrived.
