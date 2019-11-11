Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win
NFL
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season with a 27-24 victory on Monday night.
Myers gave Seattle (8-2) its second straight overtime win after Russell Wilson got the Seahawks into positon with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-3. After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, putting Seattle right in the thick of the NFC West race with San Francisco (8-1).
The Seahawks blew a chance to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the 4 by Dre Greenlaw. It was Wilson's second interception of the season.
