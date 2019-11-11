OFFERS
Tue, Nov. 12
Seahawks knock 49ers from unbeaten ranks with 27-24 OT win
NFL

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

JOSH DUBOW Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 10:19 p.m.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jason Myers kicked a 42-yard field goal after Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime, and the Seattle Seahawks handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season with a 27-24 victory on Monday night.

Myers gave Seattle (8-2) its second straight overtime win after Russell Wilson got the Seahawks into positon with an 18-yard scramble on third-and-3. After being iced by a timeout, Myers delivered one week after missing two field goals and an extra point, putting Seattle right in the thick of the NFC West race with San Francisco (8-1).

The Seahawks blew a chance to win the game on the opening possession of overtime when Wilson was intercepted at the 4 by Dre Greenlaw. It was Wilson's second interception of the season.

