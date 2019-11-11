Pet of the Week: Vera

Vera. DOB 4-7-19. I’m Vera and I’m part of the Designer Group. We were taken into foster care when we were a week old, along with our mom, and when you pet me you will know why we were called the Designer Group. I have the most soft, luxurious coat you will ever feel. I love to be held and petted, when I get to know you, and I am also playful and curious. Let’s get acquainted at the Catty Shack! 928-778-6951.