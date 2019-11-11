Pet of the Week: Flicker

A female boxer/catahoula mix (possibly) about 1.5-2 years old, Flicker is very sweet and learning about how good life can be. What she really needs now is a loving home where she can be a partner and a friend to continue her journey. Found in a truck stop parking lot in Grants Pass NM, a wonderful couple took her to be spayed and they went back to bring her to AARF. AARF is only a stop along her journey, but we are grateful she came to us. Good with people and dogs and on a leash, you will love meeting her. Call Shirley at 928-899-5254.