Pet of the Week: Baby Cat-H
Baby Cat-H is a beautiful 3-1/2-year-old that probably has some Abyssinian in her. Just looking at her takes your breath away. If you are looking for a spunky little girl to bring sweet life into your home, then little Miss Baby Cat is for you. She is the most vibrant, inquisitive and energetic kitty. Put down a box, a bag, a purse, a lunch bag, packing paper, bag of groceries, open a drawer or closet door, she will be right there....totally emerged. Mop the floor and she will try and ride on the mop.....She is so much fun. Meet this playful gal on adoption days, Friday and Saturday 11-3. H means they live at the cat house, not a foster home. Call Miss Kitty’s Cat House with any questions, 928-445-5411.
