Obituary: Robert Eugene Denning
Robert (Bob) Eugene Denning, 72 of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 5, 2019 in Havasu City, Calif., of natural causes while working. Bob was born Dec. 31, 1946 to Cecil and Dorothy Denning in Ames, Iowa. He was a Civil Engineer, Construction Manager, which he loved. The job took him to several countries including Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Palestine, and Israel. After moving to Prescott Valley, he joined the Prescott Valley Police Force as a volunteer. He worked as a volunteer between jobs for 5 years which he loved doing. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debra; sister, Jeannette Priest (Don); children, Chris Denning, Deanne Curran (Shawn) and John Denning (Anya); step-children, Cindy Lamb, Kevin Lewis (Michelle) and Jason Lewis (Tammy); 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Dorothy Denning; brother, David Denning; daughter, Dana Denning and grandson, Kyle Lewis. There will be no service per his request. Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and will be forever loved.
Information provided by survivors.
