Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 11
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Movies at the Elks: South Pacific, Nov. 13

South Pacific is playing at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center)

South Pacific is playing at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. (Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 2:33 p.m.

South Pacific is playing at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

After graduating from nursing school, 20-something Nellie Forbush gets stationed on a tiny island in the South Pacific during World War II. Initially, Nellie's youth and inexperience as a nurse are not tested, and she soon becomes romantically involved with an older man, Emile de Becque. But as the war wages on, Nellie faces new hardship and struggle in the field, while the escalating conflict threatens to tear her away from the man she loves.

Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.

Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

There is Nothin' Like a Dame - South Pacific (2001) by David Harris

117 E Gurley St, Prescott, AZ 86301

