Local DACA recipient fears separation for her family

When she was just nine months old, Franceny Gardea Gutierrez moved with her parents from Mexico to Arizona.

She grew up an Arizona girl — graduating from high school at Prescott Valley’s Bradshaw Mountain High School, earning her associate’s degree at Yavapai College and recently enrolling at Prescott College for her junior year.

Gutierrez is a dreamer. She hopes one day to work as a psychologist with immigrant families.

She is also a DREAMer, (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors) — one of the 700,000 young people in the U.S. covered in the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

With the future of that program scheduled to go before the U.S. Supreme Court today, Nov. 12, about 45 students and local residents gathered at Prescott College’s courtyard Monday morning, Nov. 11, in a show of support.

The event was sponsored by several local organizations — the Yavapai County Community Action Network, Prescott Indivisible Immigration Team and Keep Prescott Together.

Gutierrez was one of four speakers, all of whom voiced strong support for the program that allows immigrants who came to the U.S. unlawfully before age 16 to have deportation deferred, as well as to be entitled to get a work permit and an education.

“Arizona has been my home for 21 years,” Gutierrez told the crowd. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have DACA for six years now.”

Citing her ability to get an education and to build a better life, Gutierrez said, “DACA has changed my life. Education is my everything.”

With an “ultimate fear” of having her family separated, Gutierrez said, “I’m a daughter; I’m a sister; I’m a student; and I’m a member of this community. Taking away DACA means taking away my family, my friends and my school.”

The rally also included remarks by Victor Aronow, a Phoenix attorney who is a part of the Phoenix Legal Action Network.

He explained that the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on the lawsuit, Homeland Security vs. the University of California.

The case centers on the 2017 repeal by the Department of Homeland Security of DACA — a program approved by former President Barack Obama in 2012 by an executive order.

A number of respondents filed briefs against the move to rescind the program, Aronow said. After proceeding through consideration by lower courts, the matter has ended up with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court is expected to decide whether the U.S. Department of Homeland Security lawfully ended DACA in 2017, and whether the government should be barred from rescinding DACA.

Also speaking at the rally was Gabriel Gutierrez, a Prescott Valley pastor who emphasized the impact that repeal of DACA would have on the community’s young people.

“My heart is to help this generation that is a wonderful generation,” he told the crowd. “They believe in dreams. It’s very important that we keep going with this. The ‘stop DACA,’ and ‘say no to DACA’ (movement) — it’s killing the dreams.”

