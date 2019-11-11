Letter: What's the rush?
Editor: Why is the Prescott City Council “rushing” to approve a new “Water Allocation Policy”?
Although discussed in bits and pieces over the course of the summer, a new “Water Allocation Policy” draft document has not even been published (at least I couldn’t find one published on the City of Prescott’s website). Nevertheless, the City Council appears ready to vote on this non-published policy during their November 12th session just 7 days before a new City Council is seated.
This approach doesn’t pass the smell test. I respectfully request that the City Council delay a vote on what promises to be significant changes to our current water policy until after a new “Water Allocation Policy” draft is actually published and the newly elected City Council is seated.
Fellow Prescott residents, if you used and/or consumed water today and would like to know more about what the City Council is planning to do concerning the future allocation of this precious resource, then I recommend attending the Council’s study session at 1 p.m. Nov 12 and their voting session at 3 pm. Both sessions are in the City Council Chamber, City Hall, 201 South Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303.
Russell Pilcher
Prescott
