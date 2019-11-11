Letter: Get pesticides off farms
Editor: I would like to reference the article in Sunday, Oct 20 edition titled, “Farmworker Health is Community Effort in Arizona Town.” This article was coming from Wilcox, AZ discussing the need for better health care for farmworkers in Winchester Heights, a farming neighborhood. Due to the long hours of work in greenhouses, producing many types of produce, the workers there experience musculoskeletal problems and other health issues from frequent exposure of excessive heat and long-term exposure to pesticides. The article goes on to say how organizations are trying to bring more accessibility to health/medical treatments for these farmworkers. This all sounds good. However, a big red flag went up for me and should for you when the article stated that these workers are getting ill from exposure from pesticides. What about you and I, the people who EAT the produce that is sprayed with the pesticides? You are only fooling yourself if you think you are safe from the toxicity from these chemicals. Why do we continue to ruin the food chain with use of pesticides and preservatives in our food? There is a definite correlation between what we eat, the water we drink, and debilitating diseases. Look at the rise in cancer deaths over the years. “You are what you eat.” Are there any efforts/movements to contain the use of these chemicals? We should all be asking ourselves this question and working to find a solution.
Karen Newcomer
Chino Valley
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Rollover crash on Grove Avenue caused by impaired driver
- Obituary: Elaine Patricia Fann
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: