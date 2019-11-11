OFFERS
Letter: Get pesticides off farms

Originally Published: November 11, 2019 7:52 p.m.

Editor: I would like to reference the article in Sunday, Oct 20 edition titled, “Farmworker Health is Community Effort in Arizona Town.” This article was coming from Wilcox, AZ discussing the need for better health care for farmworkers in Winchester Heights, a farming neighborhood. Due to the long hours of work in greenhouses, producing many types of produce, the workers there experience musculoskeletal problems and other health issues from frequent exposure of excessive heat and long-term exposure to pesticides. The article goes on to say how organizations are trying to bring more accessibility to health/medical treatments for these farmworkers. This all sounds good. However, a big red flag went up for me and should for you when the article stated that these workers are getting ill from exposure from pesticides. What about you and I, the people who EAT the produce that is sprayed with the pesticides? You are only fooling yourself if you think you are safe from the toxicity from these chemicals. Why do we continue to ruin the food chain with use of pesticides and preservatives in our food? There is a definite correlation between what we eat, the water we drink, and debilitating diseases. Look at the rise in cancer deaths over the years. “You are what you eat.” Are there any efforts/movements to contain the use of these chemicals? We should all be asking ourselves this question and working to find a solution.

Karen Newcomer

Chino Valley

