Kids at Hope event set for Nov. 13
All who care about youth in the community are invited to attend a Kids at Hope Day event in Prescott Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Hangar Room, located on the north side of the campus.
Kids at Hope Founder, President and Chief Treasure Hunter, Rick Miller, will be speaking, as will other special guests. Attendees should expect to receive information, inspiration and a renewed commitment to believing in every young person in the community, according to a news release.
According to its website, Kids at Hope’s vision is that every child is afforded the belief, guidance and encouragement that creates a sense of hope and optimism, supported by a course of action needed to experience success at life’s four major destinations: Home and family; education and career; community and service; and hobbies and recreation.
