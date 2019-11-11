Gas line ruptured by backhoe in Prescott Valley
Multiple homes along Parent Road in Prescott Valley had to be evacuated midday Monday, Nov. 11, after a gas line was ruptured in the residential neighborhood.
A contractor reportedly clipped a gas line with a backhoe around 11:45 a.m., according to Cougan Carothers with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.
AS firefighters helped residents evacuate their homes, police blocked off all traffic on Parent Road from E. Tracy Drive to E. Ackland Drive.
UniSource Energy Services responded with an emergency repair crew shortly after the report. They turned off gas to the area around 12:30 p.m. and then repaired the line.
