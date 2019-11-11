Editorial: Prescott-area schools have a lot to be proud of

With five of the six schools in the Prescott Unified School District at least maintaining, if not improving, their letter grade scores from the Arizona Department of Education’s recent report, one in particular stood out among the rest.

Lincoln Elementary School was one of two schools in the entire quad-city area to jump at least two letter grades, receiving a “B” for the 2018-19 report after getting a “D” for 2017-18.

The other was La Tierra Community School, a charter in Prescott that received a “B” after getting a failing grade in 2017-18.

In PUSD, Prescott High School, Prescott Mile High and Granite Mountain Elementary School all maintained “B” letter grades, while Taylor Hicks Elementary School maintained its “C” letter grade from a year ago. Only Abia Judd Elementary School fell to a “B” after receiving an “A” in 2017-18.

Other charter schools in the Prescott area that did well include BASIS Prescott (A), Northpoint Academy (B), Skyview (A), Tri-City College Prep. (A) and Willow Creek School (A).

La Tierra Academic Director Rhette Buller told the Courier last week that their “F” letter grade in 2017-18, “Didn’t flatten us, it just motivated us more.”

And in a state with dwindling funds for education, just maintaining letter grades is an accomplishment, much less improving them, as the quad-city area saw four schools do this time around.

Humboldt Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter told the Courier last week that, “We’re celebrating. We are really proud of the work that is taking place on our campuses.”

Liberty Traditional School received an “A” letter grade in HUSD, while six others earned “B” letter grades, including Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, which had a “C” last time around.

In Chino Valley, Del Rio Elementary School upped its letter grade to an “A,” which means an extra $200,000 of result-based funding.

Administrators, staff, students and parents in the quad-city area have a lot to be proud of.

Keep up the good work, everyone!

— The Daily Courier