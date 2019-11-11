OFFERS
Mon, Nov. 11
Coyotes win in shootout, snap Capitals' win streak at 6
NHL

Arizona Coyotes right wing Michael Grabner celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game as Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) looks on, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

STEPHEN WHYNO Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 8:58 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Conor Garland scored the shootout winner minutes after an apparent Capitals overtime goal was waved off by video review, and the Arizona Coyotes responded from blowing a big lead to beat Washington 4-3 Monday night.

The NHL-leading Capitals' winning streak was snapped at six. The Coyotes ended their own three-game skid.

Arizona blew a 3-0 lead for a second consecutive game but came away victorious this time. The Coyotes thought they lost in OT when T.J. Oshie scored, but the goal was wiped out after a replay review because the play was offside.

Making a rare start for Arizona, goaltender Antti Raanta was one of the best players on the ice in making 31 saves during regulation and overtime. Raanta went spread eagle to deny Jakub Vrana 63 seconds in, made a Grade-A save on Tom Wilson less than a minute later and slid over to stop Alex Ovechkin from his patented spot on the power play in the third period.

Clayton Keller scored in the first period, and Christian Fischer and Michael Grabner had goals 35 seconds apart early in the second to build the Coyotes' lead. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice and Oshie tied it with 1:16 left to send the game to overtime.

Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 32 of 35 shots in regulation and overtime but gave up goals to Nick Schmaltz and Garland in the shootout. The young Russian lost for the first time in six NHL starts.

Washington's power play that helped propel the win streak went 0 for 3.

NOTES: Washington winger Richard Panik returned after missing 10 games with a right shoulder injury. To make room for Panik, the Capitals sent forward Travis Boyd and defenseman Tyler Lewington to Hershey of the American Hockey League. ... Arizona defenseman Jason Demers returned from a two-game absence with a lower-body injury. ... The Capitals have scored in the second period of every game this season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Visit the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

