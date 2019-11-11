OFFERS
Coyotes sign GM John Chayka to long-term extension
NHL

Arizona Coyotes center Vinnie Hinostroza, center, celebrates with Jordan Oesterle (82) and Brad Richardson (15) in the second period during an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Glendale. On Tuesday, the Coyotes signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 9:17 p.m.

— John Chayka arrived in the desert with an analytics background and made a big splash when, at 26, he became the youngest general manager in North American sports history.

As Chayka started to rebuild the Arizona Coyotes into playoff contenders, the recognition grew.

On Monday, the Coyotes rewarded Chayka, signing him to a long-term contract extension.

"I think the key thing is we're on the right track. We've had a solid process and that's always the main thing," Chayka said. "Obviously, you're never satisfied until you reach your goals. We want to win a championship here, but it starts with making the playoffs and getting your foot in the door."

Chayka was hired in 2015 as assistant general manager, analytics after co-founding the hockey analytics firm Stathletes.

Chayka was elevated to GM when Don Maloney was fired in 2016. He began rebuilding Arizona's roster in hopes of revitalizing a franchise that was among the NHL's worst in both attendance and wins.

The Coyotes struggled with injuries early in Chayka's tenure, but were in postseason contention a year ago, finishing four points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. With an added scoring boost to go with its staunch defense, Arizona has opened this season 9-6-2, right in the thick of the Western Conference race.

"John is one of the brightest and hardest-working general managers in the entire NHL and over the past four seasons, he has done an excellent job of rebuilding our franchise and transforming the Coyotes into a contender," Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a statement. "I am fully confident that John is the right person to lead us moving forward and help us bring the Stanley Cup to Arizona."

Chayka has been praised for revamping a team that had been one of the NHL's best defensively and worst offensively.

Through trades and free agency, Chayka has brought in players like Nick Schmaltz, Derek Stepan, Carl Soderberg, Antti Raanta, Darcy Kuemper and Michael Grabner. Arizona also drafted Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton under Chayka.

The Coyotes made the big splash of the 2019 offseason, acquiring productive winger Phil Kessel in a trade with Pittsburgh.

All-Star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Keller, Schmaltz, Chychrun and forward Christian Dvorak are all under long-term extensions, putting Arizona not only in position for success this season, but for many to come.

"We've got a good young group and we've got a lot of good veterans that have helped along the way and are helping develop these guys and are good players themselves, which is tough to find those types of quality people and quality players that can come in and help support the youth," Chayka said. "It's one of those things where until you achieve your goals it's tough to be too reflective on things, but ultimately we feel like we're in a good place, we're on the right track and still lots to go in terms of achieving our goals."

