Arizona Sikhs give 550 trees for Phoenix neighborhoods
PHOENIX — The Arizona Sikh Community has donated 550 trees to low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.
Local Sikh leaders gathered Sunday with Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials for a tree dedication ceremony.
Planting of elm, Arizona ash and other drought resistant trees has already started in some downtown neighborhoods.
The gift worth about $68,000 is part of a worldwide observance of the birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak, who was born in 1469. There were similar tree-planting campaigns in countries including Germany, Canada and Myanmar earlier this year.
More trees are especially welcome in Phoenix, which suffers from an urban heat island effect that raises already high temperatures in areas covered by heat-retaining asphalt and concrete.
Phoenix has planted thousands of trees in recent years in hopes of offsetting the effects.
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: