OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 11
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona Sikhs give 550 trees for Phoenix neighborhoods

In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, members of Arizona's Sikh community gather in Phoenix for a group photo after a ceremony dedicating 550 trees they have donated to be planted in low income neighborhoods. Planting of elms, Arizona ash and other drought resistant trees has already started in some downtown neighborhoods. It's part of a worldwide observance of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh tradition. (Anita Snow/AP)

In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, members of Arizona's Sikh community gather in Phoenix for a group photo after a ceremony dedicating 550 trees they have donated to be planted in low income neighborhoods. Planting of elms, Arizona ash and other drought resistant trees has already started in some downtown neighborhoods. It's part of a worldwide observance of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh tradition. (Anita Snow/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 11, 2019 12:56 p.m.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Sikh Community has donated 550 trees to low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.

Local Sikh leaders gathered Sunday with Mayor Kate Gallego and other officials for a tree dedication ceremony.

Planting of elm, Arizona ash and other drought resistant trees has already started in some downtown neighborhoods.

The gift worth about $68,000 is part of a worldwide observance of the birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak, who was born in 1469. There were similar tree-planting campaigns in countries including Germany, Canada and Myanmar earlier this year.

More trees are especially welcome in Phoenix, which suffers from an urban heat island effect that raises already high temperatures in areas covered by heat-retaining asphalt and concrete.

Phoenix has planted thousands of trees in recent years in hopes of offsetting the effects.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott artist ‘imagines’ seeds to life: Propagates elms from Central Park
Chino Valley Town Hall to get drought-tolerant landscape
Chino Valley Town Hall to get drought-tolerant landscape
Prescott Valley celebrating Arbor Day with tree planting
Save money with firewise and waterwise plants

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries