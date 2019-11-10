OFFERS
Veterans Day: Teresa Low

Teresa Low. (Courtesy)

Teresa Low. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:05 p.m.

Veteran Teresa Kay Low joined the Air Force out of high school in Riverside, CA on June 28, 1973 until June 27, 1978 earning the rank of Sergeant. Her duties took her to Hill AFB Hospital, Utah as a Medical Administration Specialist.

After leaving the service long enough to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Behavioral Science, she enrolled in ROTC, at Loyola-Marymount; earned her commission and re-entered the Air Force on Oct. 20, 1982 until Oct. 19, 1986. During those years, she married Lt. George E. Weil and bore a daughter, Crystal. 1st Lt. Teresa K. Weil had the duties of Wing/Base Shift Commander (Security Police), and Executive Support Officer at Travis AFB, CA and F.E. Warren AFB, WY. Her 9-year total service earned her the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, National Defense Security Medal and the Humanitarian Service Ribbon.

Curiosity in her family genealogy uncovered her historical roots back to the Revolutionary War, which prompted her admission into the Daughter’s of the American Revolution #863798. She penned this poem in honor of that ancestor.

Jonathan Grant – Citizen Soldier

I’m just a wife and a mother,

That is all I appear to be—

But I am more than meets the eye,

My past contains the key.

Looking back two hundred years,

From the time I was born—

Lived a man who loved the land,

But saw this colony torn.

His Scottish blood at 21,

Was willing for a fight—

White Plains, Trenton and Princetown,

Would try his heart and might.

Then Brandywine and Germantown,

Where lead shot found his leg—

The war for him was over,

But more service he did beg.

He was eyes and ears for Washington,

Beyond Valley Forge and home—

One of our citizen soldiers,

Who lie beneath halos of stone.

But his legacy at 23,

Is not all that I know—

He forged ahead with family in stead,

To the wilds of Ohio.

As a pioneer and settler,

He near lost his life again—

Searching for the land he earned,

Without the help of a native friend.

So back to the soil he tended,

To grow up with the land that he loved—

Giving rise to children of worth

With respect to a God up above.

Nine generations later,

Because of him here I stand—

Not just a wife or a mother,

But a steward of this great land.

I too am a citizen soldier,

I served during Vietnam—

I too am willing for a fight!

For this is who I am!

For his tenth generation,

I’ll console any fears—

For his legacy will live on,

For the next two hundred years!

