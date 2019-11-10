Veterans Day: N. J. Hinkel

Army, 4th Infantry Vietnam - PFC

1967 to 1968

This is a tribute to N. John Hinkel (deceased veteran) - husband, father, brother, son - who served in Vietnam (Army 4th Infantry, 1967 to 1968).

He was twice wounded.

He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts, Bronze Star with V for Valor, National Defense and other medals.

As with many combat vets, he did not talk at length about his jungle fighting experiences. (Some things were just too difficult to remember for the grunts who were in the thick of it.) John did speak of his fellow service men, though; teaching harmonica to a buddy, the comradeship of down times, the nicknames everyone had, the peace signs and other symbols drawn on helmets. He left the war as a disabled veteran hoping for peace, but the war never really left him at peace. John became a member of Vietnam Veterans Against the War upon returning home, as well as having membership in the local VFW and DAV. He died on August 8, 1998 from Agent Orange related cancers. We love and miss you, your family.