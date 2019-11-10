Veterans Day: Lawrence Triantafelo
Lawrence Triantafelo of Prescott enlisted in the Air Force in July 1952. He served from 1952-56. His rank was Airman First Class. Basic training was in Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He took jet mechanic training at Amarillo AFB, also in Texas, and then was sent to Geiger AFB in Spokane, Washington. From there, he went to K55 AFB in Korea in January 1953 in the 67th Fighter Squadron.
After the war was over, his squadron was sent to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. When the Chinese were planning on attacking Formosa, his squadron went there. He was sent back to Okinawa and shipped back to Webb AFB in Big Spring, Texas. In 1956 he was discharged and returned home to Milwaukee.
