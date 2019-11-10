OFFERS
Veterans Day: Kenneth Masser

Kenneth R. Masser and his Eniwetok basketball team receiving a trophy after winning the championship. (Courtesy)

Kenneth R. Masser and his Eniwetok basketball team receiving a trophy after winning the championship. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:27 p.m.

Kenneth R. Masser first enlisted in the United States Army on Nov. 4, 1954 and reported to Camp Chaffer in Arkansas for basic training. From there, Masser was sent to Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland for track vehicle training.

Upon completion of the track vehicle training, he then was stationed at Camp Irvine in California. Masser then was sent to Camp Desert Rock in Nevada for four days for atomic blast debris clearance.

Soon after, Masser was on the move again, when he received orders to report to Eniwetok Proving Grounds at the Marshall Islands. It was there that the United States conducted the atmospheric nuclear test series in the Pacific Ocean. Numerous tests were conducted while Masser was aboard the ships.

During his time at Eniwetok from June 21, 1957 to Aug. 6, 1958, Masser had the privilege of playing on the championship Eniwetok basketball team. Masser finished his service on Nov. 3, 1958 and received an honorable release from active duty at Ft. Sheridan in Illinois.

