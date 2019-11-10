OFFERS
Veterans Day: Joseph Cody

Joseph Cody. (Courtesy)

Joseph Cody. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:02 p.m.

It all started when Joseph T. Cody enlisted in the Michigan National Guard 125th Infantry in 1940.

In no time, Cody quickly began serving in the U.S. Army from1940-1945 where he also worked in the 66th Ammunition Company, participated in the Algerian French Morocco campaign and ventured across Tunisia in North Africa and Naples Foggia in Italy.

Along the way, Cody was well-decorated as he received a European African Middle Eastern Theater with three bronze stars, an American Defense Service Ribbon and a Good Conduct Medal.

After his time serving, Cody returned to his home state of Michigan where he became a Detroit police officer.

Joseph T. Cody, Michigan National Guard, U.S. Army
