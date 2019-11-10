Veterans Day: Joseph Cody
It all started when Joseph T. Cody enlisted in the Michigan National Guard 125th Infantry in 1940.
In no time, Cody quickly began serving in the U.S. Army from1940-1945 where he also worked in the 66th Ammunition Company, participated in the Algerian French Morocco campaign and ventured across Tunisia in North Africa and Naples Foggia in Italy.
Along the way, Cody was well-decorated as he received a European African Middle Eastern Theater with three bronze stars, an American Defense Service Ribbon and a Good Conduct Medal.
After his time serving, Cody returned to his home state of Michigan where he became a Detroit police officer.
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Prescott Meat Company adds 21st-century twist to the old butcher shop
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: