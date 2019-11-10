Veterans Day: Jack N. Kawamoto

Served: 442nd Combat Team, WW II, April 1944, Leghorn, Italy

Commendations: Purple Heart

My Dad, Jack N. Kawamoto, enlisted March 1943 from Hawaii with the courageous and honorable 442nd regiment to fight for freedom and liberty in a time of hysteria and racism in the United States. The 442nd was a segregated unit composed of Japanese Americans from Hawaii and the U.S. He enlisted in March 1943 and received basic training at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. He went overseas in April 1944 and in August was shot by a sniper’s bullet in the eye in Leghorn, Italy. He was rehabilitated at Dibble Hospital, now known as the V.A. Hospital in Palo Alto, California. He received a Purple Heart for his valor during his stint in Italy. Jack died in 1979. To demonstrate loyalty, honor and duty, Jack enlisted like all Hawaiians to sacrifice freedom and liberty against catastrophic terror in a time which disrupted world peace. Jack devoted his time towards the cause of relocation for over 100,000 Japanese-American citizens in the West Coast because we were considered the enemy.

I do not recall my father discussing his experience in the War. It left a horrific imprint of sadness, humiliation, and racist propaganda that would haunt him for the rest of his life. Jack graduated from Stanford University in 1951, and continued on to obtain a master’s degree in social work at the University of Wisconsin, Madison campus. He then returned to the Bay Area to become Chief of Social Services in San Jose. He raised with my mother, Dora Sato, an internment camp U.S. citizen, three beautiful daughters in Los Altos, California.

I, Janice Underhill, have been a resident of Prescott since 2002. This is my story.