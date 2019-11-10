OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Veterans Day: Inspired by grandson’s military service, Prescott Korean War-era vet helps launch outreach to others

Barney standing next to a tribute to his late grandson, United States Army Sgt. William Henry Higginbotham III, who died at age 32 in a helicopter crash in Montana. Higginbotham served seven years, deployed with the 173rd Airborne Divison where he served a tour in both Iraq and Afghanistan as a paratrooper. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Barney standing next to a tribute to his late grandson, United States Army Sgt. William Henry Higginbotham III, who died at age 32 in a helicopter crash in Montana. Higginbotham served seven years, deployed with the 173rd Airborne Divison where he served a tour in both Iraq and Afghanistan as a paratrooper. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:40 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:55 PM

On this Veterans Day, and every day, Prescott Korean War-era United States Army veteran Barney Kennedy said he feels a sense of patriotism that extends beyond his own service. He so admires the sacrifices of so many who, unlike him, never came home.

His depth of gratitude for his fellow servicemen and women inspired him to sell at a discount his Coolridge, Arizona shoe repair and leather goods shop as an outreach program for struggling veterans.

The widower becomes teary-eyed as he proudly shows off photographs of his grandson, Army Sgt. William Henry Higginbotham III, who he nicknamed “Dub.” Higginbotham, whose mother, Terri, is married to the second of Kennedy’s children, Tim, in Prescott, served in the 173rd Airborne Combat Brigade and did tours of duty as a paratrooper in both Iraq and Afghanistan during his seven years of service.

In 2013, Higginbotham, 32, a chief pilot for Lucas Oil, was killed in a helicopter crash in Montana.

photo

Barney Kennedy in uniform – served 1953 to 1955. (Barney Kennedy/Courtesy)

The 89-year-old native of Oklahoma, who loves to paint rocks and entertain his Good Samaritan hospice caregivers with his life stories, admits his brief stateside stint in the military — two years and two days — “means a lot more to me today than it did then.”

The Korean War was almost at an end when Kennedy was drafted into the Army.

“I didn’t much go for it at the time. I was kind of teed off (with his draft notice),” recalled Kennedy, who just recently moved from living with his son, Tim, and William’s mother, Terri, in the Yavapai Hills neighborhood in Prescott to the Arizona Pioneer Home.

Today, he counts himself fortunate and grateful he was able to serve the nation he so loves, both in the military and as a civilian businessman.

“The good Lord blessed me that I didn’t have to go (to Korea),”said Kennedy who was first stationed in Alaska then moved to Texas and finally ended up on a base in Alabama.

Kennedy chuckles that his most dangerous duty was a two-day assignment “peeling potatoes.”

After he departed the service, Kennedy joined his family’s shoe business. He and his wife of 53 years, Joann, who died 13 years ago, raised three children: Vicki, Tim and Randy, who is now deceased. Kennedy boasts nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

“It’s a big bunch,” he said with a smile as he offered a tour of family photos in his son’s home.

Good Samaritan Hospice Account Executive Kelly Paradis said she so appreciates how Kennedy has expressed his patriotism by serving less-fortunate veterans.

In honor of his grandson, Kennedy opted to launch something to help less-fortunate veterans, particularly those who end up homeless. He sold his shop to what is now known as the Open Hand Outreach Center at Kennedy House. Since his grandson’s death and the start of the center, the center has been providing social, emotional, counseling and addiction supports to Pinal County veterans.

“And it’s there to stay,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy praises the local VA for its health care programs to veterans, and said he is awed at how the country today is beginning to rally around the military in ways he didn’t see earlier in his life.

The doorstop at his son’s home is a large chunk of rock Kennedy painted into a resemblance of the American Flag: He titled it “Old Glory.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

France honors Prescott Valley man
France honors D-Day Pathfinder pilot from Prescott Valley
D-Day’s last Pathfinder pilot has deep family roots
VA urges veterans to wear medals as show of patriotic pride
Prescott parade honors patriots (VIDEO, PHOTO GALLERY)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries