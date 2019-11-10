Veterans Day: George Keating

USMC - Colonel

June 1973 to Oct. 2004

Colonel George H. Keating is a third-generation military veteran. He was commissioned a 2dLt. USAFR following graduation from San Diego State University with a BA in Asian Studies. He received an inter-service transfer to the USMC in 1975. After completing USMC Officer Candidate and Basic Schools, 2dLt. Keating earned his “Wings of Gold” as an unrestricted Naval Aviator in 1977 from the Naval Aviation Flight School, Pensacola, Fl. From 1978-1985, 1stLt./Capt. Keating served as a CH-46 medium lift helicopter pilot with HMM-261 and H&MS-26, MCAS New River, N.C. and with HMM-262 and 364, MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hi. During this period, he deployed to the Mediterranean, North Africa, SE Asia, East Asia, Australia and Pacific Rim islands. He held billets in operations, logistics and aircraft maintenance. From 1985-1988, Capt. Keating served as a Flight Instructor and Operations Officer of Helicopter Training Squadron 18, NAS Whiting Field, FL where he flew over 2000 instructional flight hours in the TH-57 Bell Jet Ranger. In July 1988, Maj. Keating was hand-picked for instructor duty at Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (the USMC’s elite flight leadership and weapons/tactics), MCAS Yuma, AZ. He served as the squadron’s Director of Safety and Standardization and CH-46 Weapons & Tactics Instructor (WTI). From 1990 to 1991, Maj. Keating attended the USMC Command & Staff College, Quantico, VA followed by duty as the Operations Officer and WTI of HMM-161 (Reinforced), Special Operations Capable, MCAS Tustin, CA. On return from the Western Pacific, Maj. Keating was assigned as the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Forward, Combat Plans Officer and deployed for operations in Somalia. Maj. Keating then transferred to Okinawa, Japan and served as the Air Officer for the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force. From Okinawa Japan, LtCol. Keating was posted as Executive Officer of Marine Air Group 24, MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI and assumed command of the World Famous “Purple Foxes” of HMM-364. While in command, Keating relocated the squadron to MCAS El Toro, CA providing assault support for the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, MCB Camp Pendleton, CA and executive support for President Bill Clinton and delegation in Portland, OR. Following his command tour of duty, LtCol. Keating was selected to attend the Australian Joint Service War College, Canberra, Australia. From top level school completion and joint duty officer designation, he was assigned to the J3 Directorate of the U.S. Pacific Command, Honolulu, HI. For the next 3 years, LtCol. Keating served as the Action Officer for joint/combined exercises Cobra Gold and Cope Tiger in Thailand and as the Executive Assistant to the Director of Operations, J3. In 2000, he was transferred back to Pensacola, FL and took charge of flight operations of Training Air Wing 5, the largest air training wing in the U.S. Navy. At TW-5, he was instrumental in sustaining naval aviation flight training through the tumultuous post-911 period of airspace restrictions. He also implemented much needed refinements to the staff instructor pilot and V-22 tilt-rotor curriculums. Col. Keating served his last tour of duty as Assistant Chief of Staff G-3, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, Miami FL where he planned and directed multi-national exercises, counter-drug missions, and disaster relief operations in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Col. Keating holds graduate diplomas in Aviation Weapons & Tactics, Aviation Safety Management and Military Studies. He is a veteran of Southwest Asia Service and the Global War on Terrorism. His personal awards include the Legion Of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service, Meritorious Service, Marine Corps Commendation and Joint Achievement medals. Col. Keating has authored papers on night vision goggle safety, flight mishap prevention, and naval flight training/standardization. He has logged over 5500 military mishap-free flight hours and has earned the designation of Air Mission Commander. After military retirement in 2004, George worked for the Lockheed-Martin Corp. as a contract flight instructor in the Naval Training Command. He also served Yuma County as School Board President of District 24 and has been an advocate for veteran affairs. Now fully retired, he enjoys golf, fishing, reading and local travel.