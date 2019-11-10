OFFERS
Sun, Nov. 10
Veterans Day: David Lundy

David Lundy. (Courtesy)

David Lundy. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:17 p.m.

U.S. Navy Reserve

Yeoman 2nd Class

Sept. 7, 1961 to Sept. 6, 1967

Served on the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La 1963-1964, Atlantic Fleet & Mediterranean Fleet.

Following is a poem I wrote in the early 2000’s:

Hug Your Vet

Have you hugged your Vet today?

Your husband, dad or your kid?

Your wives, your mothers, your daughters?

Have you thanked them for all that they did?

Did Grandpa serve in World War II,

Korea or over in Guam?

Did your husband serve in the Gulf War?

Was he fighting over in ‘Nam?

They give their all, their life, their limb,

on near or distant shore,

and some return in boxes

while others go back for more.

In all the wars in all the years,

they started nary a one.

It’s politicos and statesmen

before any war’s ever begun.

They protect us and defend us,

they preserve our way of life,

so give your Vet a hug today,

your kids or your husband or wife.

