Veterans Day: David Lundy
U.S. Navy Reserve
Yeoman 2nd Class
Sept. 7, 1961 to Sept. 6, 1967
Served on the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La 1963-1964, Atlantic Fleet & Mediterranean Fleet.
Following is a poem I wrote in the early 2000’s:
Hug Your Vet
Have you hugged your Vet today?
Your husband, dad or your kid?
Your wives, your mothers, your daughters?
Have you thanked them for all that they did?
Did Grandpa serve in World War II,
Korea or over in Guam?
Did your husband serve in the Gulf War?
Was he fighting over in ‘Nam?
They give their all, their life, their limb,
on near or distant shore,
and some return in boxes
while others go back for more.
In all the wars in all the years,
they started nary a one.
It’s politicos and statesmen
before any war’s ever begun.
They protect us and defend us,
they preserve our way of life,
so give your Vet a hug today,
your kids or your husband or wife.
