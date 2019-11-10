OFFERS
Veterans Day: Charles Brown

Charles Brown. (Courtesy)

Charles Brown. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:15 p.m.

World War II, Korean conflict Air Force vet earned Purple Heart, heroism medals

Lt. Col. Charles “Chuck” Brown served in the United States Air Force with the 31st Fighter Group in World War II and during the Korean conflict, where he was awarded a Purple Heart.

He enlisted in the Air Force in 1940 and received his military wings as a fighter pilot in 1942. By the end of WWII, he had flown 153 missions in Europe — an unusually high number at the time. Some of those combat flights took place over Tunisia, Bizerte, Pantelleria, Sicily and Italy. His heroism earned him both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal.

He was awarded his Purple Heart in the early 1950s after bailing out of his Mustang fighter behind Korean communist lines. His ankle badly sprained, he crawled for half a mile through enemy lines before getting picked up by South Korean troops and transported to an army hospital in Japan.

After retiring from the Air Force, Brown worked for the Department of Forestry in California as a fire pilot and was a professor at Mesa Jr. College in San Diego.

Brown enjoyed round and square dancing and continued to fly airplanes until he was 79. He also loved motorcycles and dogs.

Brown died at Fort Whipple V.A. Medical Center in Prescott on Feb. 18, 2002, at the age of 84. He was born June 5, 1917, in Valparaiso, Indiana.

