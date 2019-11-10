OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 10
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Veterans Day: Catherine F. Huston

Catherine F. Huston. (Courtesy)

Catherine F. Huston. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 2:29 p.m.

Dates of service: U.S. Army, Aug. 16, 1965, to Oct.30, 1972. Honorable Discharge

Retired: Staff Sergeant

Medals: Good Conduct, Vietnam Era, Army Commendation, Warriors medal of Valor. Awards and letters of appreciation/achievement from U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Army Security Agency, Continental Army Command, medical dispensary, WAC Exhibit Team and public relations.

One of the highlights from her career was captured in on Page 2 of The Pentagram News, Thursday, June 18, 1979.

“United States Army has a Ball on 195th birthday”

“A General Success”

“Staff Sgt. Catherine Huston of Portsmouth, WAC counselor for the Norfolk area, was one of four persons selected from the entire Army, and the only enlisted WAC, to participate in the cake-cutting ceremony at the Military District of Washington’s Army Birthday Ball recently at Ft. Myer. Kay (center), a native of Portsmouth, was escorted by her husband, Sgt. 1C. Jack W. Huston (left), acting Norfolk area supervisor in recruiting. With them is Brig. Gen. Elizabeth P. Hoisington, director of the WACs and one of the first two women generals in the history of the Army. She showed a great interest in Tidewater and its recruiting status. The Sgts. Huston had the answers.”

Catherine now volunteers at the VA Hospital in Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

50 veterans receive Warriors Medal of Valor at VA Medical Center
Military News: Medals of honor
Bob Stump VA Medical Center patient, one of 3 surviving Navajo code talkers, receives medal
Korean War veteran receives medal of valor
Warrior Medal Ceremony honors veterans

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries