Veterans Day: Catherine F. Huston

Dates of service: U.S. Army, Aug. 16, 1965, to Oct.30, 1972. Honorable Discharge

Retired: Staff Sergeant

Medals: Good Conduct, Vietnam Era, Army Commendation, Warriors medal of Valor. Awards and letters of appreciation/achievement from U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Army Security Agency, Continental Army Command, medical dispensary, WAC Exhibit Team and public relations.

One of the highlights from her career was captured in on Page 2 of The Pentagram News, Thursday, June 18, 1979.

“United States Army has a Ball on 195th birthday”

“A General Success”

“Staff Sgt. Catherine Huston of Portsmouth, WAC counselor for the Norfolk area, was one of four persons selected from the entire Army, and the only enlisted WAC, to participate in the cake-cutting ceremony at the Military District of Washington’s Army Birthday Ball recently at Ft. Myer. Kay (center), a native of Portsmouth, was escorted by her husband, Sgt. 1C. Jack W. Huston (left), acting Norfolk area supervisor in recruiting. With them is Brig. Gen. Elizabeth P. Hoisington, director of the WACs and one of the first two women generals in the history of the Army. She showed a great interest in Tidewater and its recruiting status. The Sgts. Huston had the answers.”

Catherine now volunteers at the VA Hospital in Prescott.