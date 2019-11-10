Roundup: Prescott girls dominate sectionals; boys land in 2nd

Chino Valley, Bradshaw Mountain post respectable efforts

HOLBROOK — Prescott cross-country absolutely flourished at the sectionals meet on Friday as the girls took first place while the boys finished second to qualify them for state.

The 16 teams from Division III Section IV traveled to Hidden Cove Golf Course in Holbrook to compete for the top-eight spots that qualify for the state meet. The Badgers certainly made their presence felt, especially on the girls side as they placed first with 49 points, a staggering 35 points ahead of second-place Ganado (84 pts).

Prescott’s Makenna Bray was the meet’s top runner, taking first with a 19:38 in the 3.1-mile race. Emily McMahon came in right behind Bray, finishing second with a 19:40 time while Briar Williams placed fifth with a 20:06.

The rest of Prescott’s girl runners all nearly finished within the top 50. Kaliyah Greer-Gipson finished 19th with a 21:14, Michelle Parent finished 22nd with a 21:27, Tea Castro finished 42nd with a 22:24 and Geneva Raber finished 51st with a 22:49.

On the boys side, the Badgers ended up with 58 points, six points shy of first-place Page (52 pts). Nevertheless, a second-place finish will more than suffice as four of their runners finished within the top 15.

Alec Almendarez was Prescott’s best performer, placing fifth with a 16:51 while Lisandro McCarter (16:56), Aiden McCarter (16:58) and Micah Arminio (17:03) finished seventh, eight, and 11th, respectively.

BRADSHAW MOUNTAIN

The Bears were not able to grab one of the qualify spots as the boys placed 14th while the girls placed 15th. Individually, no Bear finished within the top 25 to qualify for the state meet either.

For the boys, Daniel Hale was Bradshaw Mountain’s top runner, coming in at 28th place with a 17:50. Rounding out their field was 41st-place Josiah Roese (18:07), 95th-place Nathan Tannehill (20:34), 96th-place Lauton Pitterle (20:39) and 99th-place Jay Martin (21:01).

On the girls side, Nicole Babbitt placed 86th with a 26:07, Hannah Normadin placed 93rd with a 28:18, Mary Medevielle placed 94th with a 29:47, Caitlyn Martin placed 97th with a 36:48 and Emma Normadin placed 98th with a 36:54.

CHINO VALLEY

Since Chino Valley is in Division III Section III, the Cougars competed in a different sectional meet than Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain, who are both in Section IV. For their race, the Cougars along with 21 other teams competed at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.

On the boys side, only the top 10 teams qualified for state and the Cougars managed to scrap their way to a fifth-place finish. Phoenix Swiacki (17:35) finished eighth, Jake Davis (18:19) finished 27th, Austin Crowder (18:22) finished 28th, Dillion Eisner (18:40) finished 38th, Jon Tupper (18:58) finished 49th, Steven Johns (18:59) finished 50th and Adam Gray (19:15) finished 57th.

Despite the girls taking ninth place, which was outside of the top-six qualifying spots, Leslie Estrada did qualify individually by placing within the top 25. She clocked in at 22:33, good enough for 21st place.

UP NEXT

The state meet will take place at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix on Saturday, Nov. 16.

