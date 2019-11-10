Regional water summit coming Nov. 14
The City of Prescott and neighboring municipalities will participate in a water summit at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Centennial Center, 1989 Wineglass Drive, near the Prescott Regional Airport.
Representatives are expected to attend from the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR), the City of Prescott, Yavapai County, and the towns of Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
The agenda will include a brief welcome, followed by a 30- to 45-minute presentation by ADWR about the Prescott Active Management Area, safe yield, the Little Chino aquifer and conservation initiatives.
Following the ADWR presentation, there will be a breakout session, where each represented municipality will host a table where they will provide information and answer questions from their citizens. The breakout session will last approximately 45 minutes, with the meeting ending at 2:30 p.m.
This meeting is open to the public. Capacity at the Centennial Center is limited to 160.
The ADWR presentation will be live-streamed by Prescott Media Center, on Channel 64 or live on the Prescott Media Center Facebook page. More information about Prescott’s Water Policy is available online at www.Prescott-az.gov.
