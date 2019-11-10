OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 11
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Heart of a volunteer

Originally Published: November 10, 2019 8:27 p.m.

Editor: During the first few days of our Marine Corps training, they would play a recording of “Reveille” for wake-up (5:30 a.m.), “Assembly” for breakfast, or “Taps” (10 p.m.) for lights out. Friends and relatives who had been in the military told us never volunteer for anything! Well, John didn’t get the memo! One day, our senior D.I. came into our squad bay (barracks) carrying a bugle and asked if anyone could play the bugle. John volunteered that he could play the bugle. This meant he had to get up 10 to 15 minutes before everyone else, run downstairs, blow “Reveille,” then “Assembly,” then “Taps” at 10 p.m., which meant he had to stay up beyond everyone else (our training was quite vigorous, so 10 to 15 minutes of extra sleep meant a lot!).

Every Thursday we would have a conditioning hike, and outdoor walk (including pack, M-14 rifle) approximately 6 miles per hour on hilly terrain. Anyone who has hiked with a group will know what I’m talking about. If we were the last platoon (approximately 40 men) out of four platoons, we would resemble a caterpillar or accordion. When our leader would reach the crest of a hill, he would yell “bugler up” and John would have to run to the top of the hill, with rifle, helmet, pack and bugle in town, and blow “Charge.”

Life was not easy for a bugler named John.

Semper Fi,

Steve Baker

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Vanishing Taps: Bugle players who can sound ‘Taps’ at funerals are in short supply
Longtime area resident is <BR>oldest member of bugle group
Echoes of honor
Young Marines select Reveille as honor recruit
Aldridge completes Marine boot camp

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries