Humboldt Unified Board meeting Nov. 12

The Humboldt Unified School District Governing Board will meet for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Valley Elementary School.

The opening ceremony will be a presentation from the Arizona School Boards Association honoring Governing Board Vice President Rich Adler with its Turquoise Star Award. The award celebrates Adler’s 300 hours of “superior training accomplishments and recognition.”

The Humboldt Education Foundation will be presenting a second round of grants to district winners and highlighting those projects. Lake Valley Principal Aimee Fleming will give a report on her school, including its mission, trend data, various happenings and focus points and partnerships.

The board schedules public participation at the beginning of every meeting. The time is not to exceed 30 minutes, and no speaker is allowed more than five minutes.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.