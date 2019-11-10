OFFERS
Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns blow out Nets
NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives past Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

JOSE M. ROMERO, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 10, 2019 8:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 27 points and hit four 3-pointers, Ricky Rubio added a season-high 22 points and 12 assists and the Phoenix Suns routed the Brooklyn Nets 138-112 on Sunday night.

Booker was 10 of 14 from the field, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, hit all three of his free throws and had nine assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. added 18 points, rookie Cameron Johnson had a career-high 15. The Suns trailed just once, at 1-0.

The Suns shot 54 percent through three quarters, hitting 16 of 34 on 3-pointers, and cruised in the final period. They won for the fourth time in five games and ended the Nets' four-game winning streak in Phoenix.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 18 points. Kyrie Irving finished with 15 points on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Suns made 10 of their first 11 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers. Phoenix led by 20 points in the quarter.

Center Aaron Baynes hit two 3s inside the first 3 minutes and had two dunks.

The flustered Nets trailed by 19 points, 32-13, with 4:35 left in the first quarter, having turned the ball over five times and been whistled for six fouls. Coach Kenny Atkinson was called for a technical foul for going out on the court to vent at the officials.

That seemed to stir the Nets, who cut it to 37-30 by the end of the quarter.

The Nets made it 42-40 on the third of Garrett Temple's three 3s off the bench as the Suns cooled off until the last half of the second quarter. Up only two, 46-44 at the 6x-minute mark, Phoenix finished the quarter on a 22-6 run for a lead.

Oubre capped it off with a 3 from the top of the arc at the buzzer — part of his 16 points in the half — then jogged off the court with his arms raised.

The Suns built on their lead in the third. Dario Saric knocked down a 3 with 6:32 to make it 85-59, and went up 102-73 on Booker's 31-foot 3-pointer at the 2:06 mark.

OUBRE PUMPS UP

Oubre, known for his energetic style of play, got the home crowd going after he took a hard foul from Jordan with 58 seconds to play in the first half and tumbled to the floor. Instead of getting up immediately, he did a couple of pushups, then walked to the free throw line and made both shots.

ROAD TRIP ROLLS ON

Brooklyn played the second game of a five-game trip, which will be the Nets' longest of the season.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about staying locked in while away from home for so long. "You have to bring the physicality and the energy. Then it's your mental focus, focusing on the game plan, understanding that and what the heck we are doing, our principles," Atkinson said. "And then, can you take a punch?"

TIP-INS

Brooklyn: C DeAndre Jordan returned from a sprained left ankle that forced him out of the Nets' win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. He finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. ... G Theo Pinson scored his first two points of the season.

Phoenix: Coach Monty Williams' 6-3 start matches the best through the first nine games by a Suns first-year head coach, tying Paul Westphal, Terry Porter and Alvin Gentry. ... The Suns turned the ball over just seven times, a season low. Phoenix made 19 3-pointers, a season high.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

