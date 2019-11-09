Sacramento State scores twice in final 1:38 for win over NAU
College Football
FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Pierre Williams recovered an onside kick that led to his to his game-winning touchdown reception with 23 seconds left — the Hornets’ second score in the final 1:38 — and Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 38-34 on Saturday.
Jake Dunniway threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Gable before Devon Medeiros booted an onside kick over NAU’s front line of defenders that Williams was able to snare at the Hornets 49-yard line. Five plays later Dunniway found Williams alone on the left side and he dove onto the pylon.
The Lumberjacks (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) used a 73-yard pass play from Case Cookus to Stacy Chukwumezie, a 54-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar and Joe Logan’s 63-yard run in the final quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Logan finished with 210 yards rushing on 24 carries and three TDs.
Dunniway threw for 384 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the FCS eighth-ranked Hornets (7-3, 5-1). Two of the touchdown passes went to Marshel Martin.
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: