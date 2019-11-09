OFFERS
Sacramento State scores twice in final 1:38 for win over NAU
College Football

NAU running back Joe Logan (22) celebrates after scoring a TD in a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Flagstaff. (NAU Athletics/Couresty)

NAU running back Joe Logan (22) celebrates after scoring a TD in a game against Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Flagstaff. (NAU Athletics/Couresty)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 11:36 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Pierre Williams recovered an onside kick that led to his to his game-winning touchdown reception with 23 seconds left — the Hornets’ second score in the final 1:38 — and Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 38-34 on Saturday.

Jake Dunniway threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Gable before Devon Medeiros booted an onside kick over NAU’s front line of defenders that Williams was able to snare at the Hornets 49-yard line. Five plays later Dunniway found Williams alone on the left side and he dove onto the pylon.

The Lumberjacks (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) used a 73-yard pass play from Case Cookus to Stacy Chukwumezie, a 54-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar and Joe Logan’s 63-yard run in the final quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Logan finished with 210 yards rushing on 24 carries and three TDs.

Dunniway threw for 384 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the FCS eighth-ranked Hornets (7-3, 5-1). Two of the touchdown passes went to Marshel Martin.

