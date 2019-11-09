Roughriders fall 3-1 to Hill College in district championship
Junior College Volleyball
HILLSBORO, Tex. — Yavapai volleyball's season has come to a close as the team traveled to Texas for the District D Championship but to lost Hill College 3-1 on Saturday.
Coming off a big 3-0 sweep of Arizona Western in the NJCAA Region I title game on Tuesday, the Roughriders had a date with Hill College for the District D Championship. However, the Roughriders lost in four sets, taking the first 25-15 but then dropping the next three 27-25, 25-22 and 25-22.
Yavapai finished the season with a 20-6 overall record and placed second in the ACCAC standings. Four Roughriders ended the season with all-conference or all-region honors, including Heather Wanninger (ACCAC Libero of the Year, ACCAC second team, all region team), Kennedy Wright (ACCAC first team, all region team), Lacie Tenney (ACCAC honorable mention, all region team) and Pilar Daugherty (ACCAC honorable mention).
