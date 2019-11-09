Prescott has no answers in season-ending loss to Desert Edge

GOODYEAR — After a hard-fought 34-24 loss to Desert Edge in Week 1, it was reasonable to think Prescott had a real chance at an upset in its second meeting during the first round of the 4A state playoffs on Friday.

Unfortunately for the Badgers, things went south fairly quickly.

The Scorpions, who were state semifinalists in last year’s playoffs, were a much more dynamic team than they were in Week 1. In their first meeting, Desert Edge over-relied on its passing game but on Friday, they exhibited a much more balanced effort in a dominant 37-7 win.

“The first game, [Desert Edge] threw the ball like 50 times and now they are very balanced,” said Prescott head coach Cody Collett. “Now they got a running game and it makes it really, really difficult to defend them, no question about it.”

In the first quarter, the Scorpions went straight to work when sophomore RB Jeryll McIntosh opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown. They went on to miss the field goal for the extra point but the Scorpions still led 6-0 at the end of the quarter.

Desert Edge’s quarterback and sophomore sensation Adryan Lara got going in the second quarter when a slip screen helped him find WR Jihad Marks for the TD. Lara, who threw the ball 45 times in Week 1, did a much better job differing to the rest of his teammates as it resulted in a more convincing victory.

McIntosh continued to terrorize the Badgers’ defense as he bowled his way into the end zone for a three-yard TD. Facing a 20-0 deficit, Prescott was already in a deep hole before halftime and it would only get worse from there.

Throughout the night, the Badgers continued to shoot themselves in the foot. A fumble here and an interception there made it difficult for them to catch a rhythm all while the Scorpions continued to pour it on.

Right before the half, the Scorpions executed the biggest play of the game when Lara was under some heavy pressure inside the pocket. However, he found an open Andrew Patterson, who then ran 90 yards to extend the Desert Edge’s lead to 27-0.

The Lara-Patterson tandem continued in the third quarter as Lara launched a 53-yard pass to Patterson who walked in the Scorpions’ fifth TD. Despite the game basically being out of reach, Prescott showed some signs of life when RB Nathan Wright, who was arguably the most active Badger all night, punched in a 32-yard TD to get his team on the board.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Scorpions handedly eliminated the Badgers to move on to the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 15. They will take on No. 12 Casa Grande, who upset No. 5 Walden Grove 26-19.

This is the second year in a row the Badgers bow out in the first round of the playoffs. However, Collett believes this definitely was one of the most successful campaigns in recent years as they went 7-4 and finished second in the Grand Canyon Region.

“I’m real proud of our senior group. Great group of kids,” Collett said. “They’ll go down as one of the more winning groups we’ve had here with back-to-back playoff appearances, shared the region last year and four straight winning seasons … It’s a great group and I’m really proud and I wish we could’ve gone a little bit further.”

