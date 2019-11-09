Obituary: Robert G. Wilson

It is with sadness that his family and friends note the passing of Robert G. Wilson on October 15, 2019. Bob was born in Eden, N. Carolina to Peter and Madeline Wilson on May 26, 1934.

He received his medical degree from the University of North Carolina. His professional life took him to Cincinnati for his residency in dermatology. He served as a physician in the US Army and was stationed in Berlin where he was the American doctor on a four-month rotation at Spandau Prison. There he was responsible for the medical care of Albert Speer, Rudolf Hess and other Nazi war criminals. After his military service, he spent most of his professional life in Salt Lake City where he married his wife, Barb. He was involved in medical politics and ethics and was President of the Utah Medical Association. Weekends found him hiking and rock hounding. In 1984, Bob moved his family to Prescott where he continued to practice dermatology. His peers and patients admired Dr. Bob for his diagnostic skill.

And he was celebrated by his staff for his easy manner and sense of humor.

If a patient was a no-show, there was no charge; he was delighted to retire to his office to read history and philosophy.

For over a decade, most patients left laughing no matter what the procedure. He was awarded Public Citizen of the Year in Prescott, awarded by the National Association of Social Workers. He founded Arizona Health Decisions, an effort to educate the community about bioethics and health care policy.

He continued his passion for hiking in Arizona and Southern Utah – and was admired by his many backpacking buddies for his ability to keep telling jokes no matter how steep the climb.

In 1995 Bob and Barb moved to Carefree and he opened a private practice in Black Canyon City. He took up golf and while he agreed it was a great way to spoil a good walk, he savored the fellowship with his friends.

Bob will be remembered as the most enthusiastic North Carolina Tarheels fan this side of the Mississippi, and for his creative lapidary skills, for his preference for CWW and his bright spirit and enthusiasm for all he undertook.

He believed that everyone had a story to tell and he sincerely wanted to hear those stories. He listened to understand, not simply to reply. He had the ability to see good things in unexpected places and talents in unexpected people.

After his final hike with friends in the Superstitions, Barb drove him to Prescott to meet his many hiking buddies for coffee. Afterwards, Bill Meyer wrote the following: He came to meet with old friends,/ To listen once again/ To oft repeated stories/ That each knew how they’d end. A meeting over coffee/ To touch again the past/ To visit with the present/ Knowing it would not last. The time they’ve spent together/ Memories of long ago/ Memories not forgotten/ By those who love him so.

He is survived by his wife Barb, sons, Bob Wilson, Jr., David Wilson, Todd Nelson, Lance Nelson and Clay Nelson, sister, Bette and beloved grandchildren, Bob and Katie Wilson (Bob), Hannah and Claire Wilson (David) and James and Sami Nelson (Todd.) A celebration of Bob’s remarkable life will be held at Mingus Springs, May 9, 2020. Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to the Coalition for Compassion and Justice, P.O. Box 1882, Prescott, 86302.

