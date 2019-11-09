Obituary: Richard “Dick” Greene
Richard “Dick” Greene, age 76 of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away Nov. 1st, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra Greene; 2 sons, Jason Greene and Kenneth Greene (Jennifer); grandsons, Ryan Greene and Aaron Greene; a granddaughter, Rickie Greene; brothers, Bob, David and Roger Greene; sister, Beverly Joy and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in Death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Greene and his sister, Sharon (Greene) Marchbanks. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
