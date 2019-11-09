Obituary Notice: Jean Louise Schenk
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:07 p.m.
Jean Louise Schenk, born in New Ulm, New Mexico, passed away on October 10th, 2019 in Cottonwood, Ariz. A private cremation will be held at Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Friday Catchall: Goodbye, Sears store; hello, new jail
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- 8 arrested in PANT bust for illegal marijuana grow, drug sales, weapons violations
- Rollover crash on Grove Ave caused by impaired driver
- Micek: Mass shootings are still happening, but they're being ignored
- Need2Know: Jersey Mike’s Subs opens first location in Prescott; Prescott Meat Co. up and running on Gurley; Siegler & Ferry CPAs moves to Navajo Drive in Prescott Valley
- Sears at Prescott Gateway Mall to close in February
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: