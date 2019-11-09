Obituary Notice: Betty Beck Palmer
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:10 p.m.
Betty Beck Palmer, born August 23rd, 1935 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away October 28th, 2019 in Gilmer, Texas. Inurnment will take place in the summer of 2020 at the Prescott National Cemetery, in Prescott, Ariz.
