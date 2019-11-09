OFFERS
Obituary: Louise Therese Merkel

Louise Therese Merkel

Louise Therese Merkel

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:23 p.m.

Louise Therese Merkel passed away in Prescott, Ariz. on November 5, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Elizabeth and Matthew Kulka. Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband, Terrance Merkel; her identical twin, Leona and her husband Edward Jarabek and nephew, Edward Jarabek Jr.

She is survived by her loving nieces, Christine (Rob) Evers and Annie Jarabek and grandnieces Danica Evers, Alexandra (Hrvoje) Viduc and Erica Evers.

A 1942 graduate of Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame Ind., Louise then joined the US Navy through the WAVES to become a Jr. LT after officer training at Smith College. During WW II she served with US Navy communications in Washington DC and advanced in rank.

Louise later returned to Ohio and held various public relations positions there, most recently with Oberlin College during the 1960’s. She earned her MA in American Studies from Case Western Reserve University (1956), got a VFR pilot license, and changed careers after earning the MLS degree from Kent State University School of Library and Information Science (1973). Louise then went to Gallup, NM to work as a librarian near the Navajo Nation. She met and married Terry while in Gallup, then later moved with him to Redding, Calif., before they settled in Flagstaff, Ariz.

There she wrote poetry, worked with hospice and enjoyed the beauty of nature as Terry volunteered with the Museum of Northern Arizona. Louise loved the forests and mountains near Flagstaff, the flora, fauna and native culture of the plateau country, and the red rocks and arts of Sedona, where they had a winter home and observed hot air ballooning. Eventually she and Terry retired to Prescott, living briefly in Granite Gate and then permanently in the Los Fuentes community.

A visitation for Louise will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott, on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. A prayer service will begin at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. in Prescott on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 18 at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery at 201 West University, Flagstaff. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in the Merkel name to the Museum of Northern Arizona. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information provided by survivors.

