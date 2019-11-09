Obituary: Eileen Ruth Stanton
Eileen Ruth Stanton, 76, of Dewey, Ariz., passed away after a short illness, which included treatment at YRMC in Prescott and Barrows’ Neurological Center in Phoenix. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m. on November 14th, 2019 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Chapel, 2000 Shepard’s Way in Prescott, (with access at Ruger Road and old State Route 89, near Love Field Airport) Internment was completed previously at Heritage Memory Cemetery in Dewey, in August, 2019.
Eileen was born February 19th, 1943 in LaSalle, Ill. to William and Lois Harper, both previously deceased and married February 8th, 1980 in Phoenix and survived by her husband, Jack Stanton. An older brother, Robert Harper and sister, Dorothy Harper preceded Eileen’s passing.
Eileen was one of ten siblings and also is survived by three brothers, Leo John Harper of Sheridan, Ill., Gerald “Gerry” (Helen) Harper of Earlville, Ill. and La Verne (Sue) Harper of Morris, Ill.; four sisters, Juanita Ritter of Chicago, Ill., Marjorie (Gary) Mladjan of Post Falls, Idaho, Patricia Videen of Minneapolis, Minn. and LaVonne (Jeff) Shapiro of Arlington Heights, Ill., along with several other nieces and nephews, including Angela Strob, Gretchen Foley, Jason and Travis Harper, Joshua and Zackery Harper and Greg Harper, et al.
Information provided by survivors.
