Obituary: Burl Bryson Wyckoff

Burl Bryson Wyckoff was born in Luray, Kansas in 1926 and died in Prescott, Arizona in October 2019. Aloha, his wife of 62 years, preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his brother, J.B. Wyckoff (Stella); his sister, Barbara Sorenson (Gary), and his step-sister, Elaine Stein (Warner); daughters, Christine Cordes (John Adams) and Cynthia Wyckoff (Paul Meisenheimer); grandson, Wyle Cordes (Velvet) and step-grandson, Greg Adams (Amber) and many loving relatives and friends throughout the world and especially in Prescott Valley. In 1933 Burl moved with his family to Nyssa, Oregon, where he graduated from high school and was active in the Methodist Church. He attended college in Caldwell, Idaho, until joining the Navy in 1943. Before shipping out, Burl married Aloha Maw, also from Nyssa. After discharge from the service, Burl finished his degree in agricultural husbandry at Oregon State College. He spent most of his career in Washington State working with farmers as a manager at farm cooperatives.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Burl served his church as a choir member, trustee and lay leader, including a term as the Pacific Northwest Conference Lay Leader. Over the years, he and Aloha helped build or repair churches in Washington State, Arizona, Mexico, and Chile. In 1981 Burl and Aloha undertook a mission in Zambia. Over the next four years, he transformed 100 acres of dry African scrub country into an irrigated field of corn. The land supported a boys high school and was owned jointly by the government of Zambia and the Church of Christ. In 1985, he and Aloha moved to Arizona, where Burl enjoyed golfing year around and seasonal hunting. In the following years, they traveled to every continent except Antarctica, especially enjoying trips with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in February 2020 in Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Burl’s memory to Habitat for Humanity or the United Methodist Church World Service Fund. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

