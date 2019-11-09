OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Burl Bryson Wyckoff

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:26 p.m.

Burl Bryson Wyckoff was born in Luray, Kansas in 1926 and died in Prescott, Arizona in October 2019. Aloha, his wife of 62 years, preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by his brother, J.B. Wyckoff (Stella); his sister, Barbara Sorenson (Gary), and his step-sister, Elaine Stein (Warner); daughters, Christine Cordes (John Adams) and Cynthia Wyckoff (Paul Meisenheimer); grandson, Wyle Cordes (Velvet) and step-grandson, Greg Adams (Amber) and many loving relatives and friends throughout the world and especially in Prescott Valley. In 1933 Burl moved with his family to Nyssa, Oregon, where he graduated from high school and was active in the Methodist Church. He attended college in Caldwell, Idaho, until joining the Navy in 1943. Before shipping out, Burl married Aloha Maw, also from Nyssa. After discharge from the service, Burl finished his degree in agricultural husbandry at Oregon State College. He spent most of his career in Washington State working with farmers as a manager at farm cooperatives.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Burl served his church as a choir member, trustee and lay leader, including a term as the Pacific Northwest Conference Lay Leader. Over the years, he and Aloha helped build or repair churches in Washington State, Arizona, Mexico, and Chile. In 1981 Burl and Aloha undertook a mission in Zambia. Over the next four years, he transformed 100 acres of dry African scrub country into an irrigated field of corn. The land supported a boys high school and was owned jointly by the government of Zambia and the Church of Christ. In 1985, he and Aloha moved to Arizona, where Burl enjoyed golfing year around and seasonal hunting. In the following years, they traveled to every continent except Antarctica, especially enjoying trips with family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in February 2020 in Prescott Valley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in Burl’s memory to Habitat for Humanity or the United Methodist Church World Service Fund. Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Aloha M. Wyckoff
Aloha M. Wyckoff, 81
Nifty 90s
Obituary: Burl Allen Foster
Obituary: August “Gene” Eugene Mengarelli

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries