Obituary: Barbara Jean Denney
Barbara Jean Denney, 74, from Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, November 7th, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1945 to Gary and Florence Lasky in Erie, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband, William L. Denney; her brother and sister, Frank and Jacqueline Lasky of Erie, Pennsylvania; her son, Gerald Ellsworth of Prescott, and two step-sons, William L. Denney, Jr. of Hawaii and Robert Lee Denney of Springfield, Missouri. She is also survived by six Grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, Gary and Florence Lasky.
She enjoyed her career of creating permanent makeup where she helped many people throughout the area.
Services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home 8167 E. Hwy 69 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
