OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Anita Hauert

Anita Hauert

Anita Hauert

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:19 p.m.

Anita Hauert passed away on October 23, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born May, 1922 in Michigan. She was married to Earl Heldt for fifty years.

She had five children, Kathleen, Sandra, Gregory, Thomas and Susanne. She enjoyed all of 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and to see them grow. Earl passed away in 1991. She then married Donald Meyer for 15 years. After Donald’s passing she married Gus Hauert for three years until his passing. Her residence ranged from Michigan, California, Montana and finally Arizona.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Anita Hauert in Mariposa, California, in the spring of 2020 (date and time to be determined).

Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Beverly Virginia (Turner) Whidden
Obituary: Peggy Moore-Rodger
Obituary: Dolores J. Baker
Obituary: Donald G. Coad
Obituary: Mary Katherine Thomas (Wood)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries