Obituary: Anita Hauert

Anita Hauert passed away on October 23, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born May, 1922 in Michigan. She was married to Earl Heldt for fifty years.

She had five children, Kathleen, Sandra, Gregory, Thomas and Susanne. She enjoyed all of 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and to see them grow. Earl passed away in 1991. She then married Donald Meyer for 15 years. After Donald’s passing she married Gus Hauert for three years until his passing. Her residence ranged from Michigan, California, Montana and finally Arizona.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Anita Hauert in Mariposa, California, in the spring of 2020 (date and time to be determined).

Information provided by survivors.