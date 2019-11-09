OFFERS
Obituary: Albert Lee Saulter

Albert Lee Saulter

Albert Lee Saulter

Originally Published: November 9, 2019 8:32 p.m.

Albert Lee Saulter, 79, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., entered the gates of Heaven on November 5, 2019. Al was born in Salisbury, Missouri on August 8, 1940 to Woodrow and Eva Saulter. After high school, Al joined the United States Air Force where he was an aircraft instrument panel technician.

After honorably serving his country, which he always regarded as a privilege, Al and his family moved to Arizona where he used his skills working for Lockheed Aircraft Service Company USAF. Al was a natural-born leader and manager, qualities that lead him into a career in law enforcement, first with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department as a Reserve Captain, and then to Youngtown, Ariz. as a Lieutenant with the Youngtown Police Department where he was later appointed to Chief of Police. His next career move took him to Wickenburg, Ariz., where he served as Chief of Police.

Al was drawn to the Prescott Valley area, where he seized an employment opportunity with Arizona Department of Transportation and served as Regional Manager of Traffic Signal and Lighting, the position from which he ultimately retired in 2003.

Al had many talents, but his passion was restoring old cars. Al also loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoying a morning cup of coffee with his buddies at the Donut Hole in Prescott Valley. Al is survived by his wife Julie; son, Albert E. Saulter (Tina); daughter-in-law, Jackie Parkin; stepson, Chris Fabela; step-daughter, Angela Aldridge (Tom); sisters, Jenny Lemke (Bob) and Shirley Bradshaw; brothers, William D. Saulter and Billy E Saulter; grandchildren, Joshua Parkin, Summer Casas, Torey Saulter, Derrik Fabela, Amber Saulter, Cameron Saulter, Alex Fabela, Collin Aldridge, and Audrey Aldridge.

Al was also blessed with four great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Al was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Eva Saulter, his grandson Bryce Saulter and his son, Darrell Saulter-Parkin.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 North Cave Creek Rd. in Phoenix.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.

Al will be dearly missed by his family and friends, and will be forever loved.

Information provided by survivors.

