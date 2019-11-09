OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Northpoint’s director relishes role facilitating ‘awesomeness’ of students, colleagues

Melissa Wagoner poses with a photograph of her extended family in the office of her “second family” at Northpoint. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Melissa Wagoner poses with a photograph of her extended family in the office of her “second family” at Northpoint. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 9:17 p.m.

photo

Wagoner talks with senior Tashi Genshock; in the background is sophomore Liam Flanagan on a ladder. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Melissa Wagoner is no stranger to hubbub.

She thrives on it, quite frankly — a good thing as she’s surrounded by teenage hormones every day.

Now in her second year as director of the Northpoint Expeditionary Learning Academy — the first year also heading up the middle school addition started for the 2018-19 school year.

“I feel like I just facilitate the awesomeness here,” said Wagoner of the charter school that has 200 students and 27 employees. “Northpoint is a microcosm of Prescott. We have the straight-A students and struggling students who have found their first success here.”

No stranger to the school, the two-decade educator who earned her master’s degree in education at Prescott College has worked at Northpoint for the past 14 of those years. Prior to Northpoint, she spent five years as an English teacher at Prescott High School and one year at a charter school in Mayer.

She admits she was reluctant to become a teacher, starting her career in business before heeding her mother’s advice to become an educator. Then she said she was so connected to students she didn’t want to leave. She was coaxed at Northpoint into becoming an instructional coach before she was then called to the top post.

And her colleagues and students consider her a perfect match for the role.

“I can’t imagine working with a better leader,” declared guidance counselor Alison Zych, who has been at the school for 13 years. “She is someone who really understands and identifies how important our work is. She meets students where they’re at. She’s honest and thoughtful. She empowers students to take on their own learning.”

Former student Megan Smuin-Breiner, who Wagoner hired as the front office receptionist, describes her alma mater as a “second family.” Wagoner, married to husband, Kevin, may have no birth children but is a mother and role model to every students who walks through the front door, she advised.

“She’s pretty great,” said sophomore Liam Flanagan as he and some peers were preparing for the school’s recent Halloween festival. “You can talk to her. And she runs the school really well.”

As a high schooler, Wagoner said she was miserable.

“I felt invisible. I felt I could think like an adult but I had no adult rights or privileges. I had a job and contributed to the household, but I was treated with condescension as a child,” Wagoner said.

So she understands adolescent’s constant tug-of-war with their in-between status in life.

“I see them as mini-adults,” Wagoner said. “I love helping them think through why they did what they did.”

Northpoint offers numerous opportunities for students to enjoy authentic learning and contributing to their community, near and far. One group of students in December will be helping rebuild homes in New Orleans.

“I feel a spiritual lift by leading this positive, healthy community,” Wagoner said. “The people who work here really dig each other.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Northpoint senior organizes blood drive
Superintendent Kathy Hoffman gets up-close look at innovative school programs
A taste of teaching: High school students assist in other classrooms
Northpoint charter high school in Prescott adds a 50-student middle school
Sydney Seeley becomes PUSD’s Student Council board representative

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries