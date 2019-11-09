OFFERS
Local Sports in Brief: Early registration has begun for 2020 Youth Basketball League at YMCA
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 12:09 a.m.

The Youth Basketball League at the Prescott YMCA is looking for signups and volunteers for 2020 season. This league exists for the youth of our community, providing them with the opportunity to experience and develop basketball skills. The primary objective of the YMCA is to develop people, not professional athletes. Our volunteer coaches are dedicated to developing youth and will emphasize the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. As the start of this year’s Youth Basketball League nears, organizers would like to remind everyone that they strive to make this program a positive experience for everyone. Please refer to prescottymca.org/youth-basketball-league for more information.

Suns GM Jones buys block of tickets for NAZ Suns Sparklight™ Opening Night

Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones has purchased a block of 250 tickets for fans to attend the Northern Arizona Suns Sparklight™ Opening Night for free. Jones bought the block of tickets to recognize Phoenix’s first player assignment of the season, Jalen Lecque, who was assigned on Oct. 28 for the first time this season to the NAZ Suns. The NAZ Suns play the Agua Caliente Clippers at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, with pregame activities to begin at 3:30 p.m. Fans can claim up to four tickets per person at the Findlay Toyota Center box office starting today. When the 250 ticket-count has been reached, fans can still get tickets to the game for only $10, which can be purchased at nazsuns.com/tickets, the Findlay Toyota Center box office, or ticketmaster.com.

Trinity Christian girls cross-country gets 1st at CAA State Meet; boys finish 2nd

The Trinity Christian High School boys and girls cross-country teams were victorious at the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) State Meet at Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear on Saturday, Nov. 2. The boys — comprised of Shayne Scates, Ethan Morse, Brandon Hughbanks, Eli Timm, Ethan Shelabarger, Jacob Roundy, Steven Kistler and Ethan Nelson — were Division 1 State runners-up to Caurus Academy. The top four schools were Caurus 29, Trinity 42, Jefferson Prep 69 and New Way Academy 95. For Trinity, Eli Timm ran the 3.1-mile course in 19:05 to finish 10th and Ethan Shelabarger finished in fifth with a time of 18:26, both earning All-State honors. The girls — comprised of Kiley Steidinger, Brooke Coyl, Karis Orr, Ivena Chavez, Jesse Hix and Coach Ken Jimison — were the combined Division 1 and 2 State champions. Trinity finished with a team score of 60, edging Heritage Academy Queen Creek with 61 followed by BASIS Scottsdale 70 and ASU Prep 91.

13U Prescott Rebels baseball team (Jen Patterson/Courtesy)

For Trinity, Karis Orr ran 3.1 miles in 22:37 to finish 10th, Jesse Hix finished in eight with a time of 22:22 and Kiley Steidinger finished in fifth with a time of 21:51, each earning All-State honors.

Prescott Rebels win the 2019 USSSA Halloween Scream tournament 13U AAA silver bracket

Players: Freddy Garcia, Porter Coates, Zane Gaul, Dominic Cruz, Taylor Keppel, Ethan Warren, Coley Fundalewicz, Jacob Patterson, Adrian Sanderford, Cooper Magnett, Luke Tobin, Ivan Schuster.

Coaches: Dorian Sanderford, Steve Cruz, Adam Schuster, Terry Magnett

Bat boy: Julian

