Local anesthesia provider wins award

The New Mexico Association of Nurse Anesthetists (NMANA) recently presented recognition awards to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) for their dedication to patient safety, excellence in patient care and professional advocacy. Sharon K. Gray, MS, CRNA, who now lives and works in Prescott, was recognized on Sept. 7, with the 2019 Legendary New Mexico CRNA Award in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Approximately 53,000 Nurse Anesthesiologists currently practice in the United States delivering more than 45 million anesthetics to patients each year. CRNAs are often the sole anesthesia providers in rural communities ensuring access to care, and have been providing safe, quality, cost efficient care for over 150 years.

Prior to moving to Prescott, AZ Gray served 12 years (2000-2012) on the NMANA Board in multiple positions including Board Director, Secretary, and President. She educated legislators regarding issues relevant to CRNAs, and testified numerous times at the Capitol in support of safe practices.