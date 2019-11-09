K9 retires: Gemma exits Sheriff’s Office

For six years, Gemma has been a trooper.

Countless times, she has jumped into and out of her partner’s Chevrolet Tahoe, approaching suspicious vehicles stopped on long, lonely stretches of Interstate 40 and Interstate 17.

Along the way, Gemma, a K9 dog with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, has racked up some impressive numbers: She has helped to confiscate 353 pounds of marijuana; 22 pounds of methamphetamine; four and a half pounds of heroin; 79 pounds of hashish; and 12 and a half pounds of cocaine.

She also has been instrumental in confiscating $163,000 of ill-gotten currency.

All of those traffic stops along Yavapai County’s highways have taken their toll on Gemma, however.

“She has a knee condition,” said Sgt. Jarrod Winfrey, Gemma’s YCSO officer partner. “It’s getting difficult for her to jump in and out of the Tahoe.”

Gemma had her day in the spotlight Wednesday, Nov. 6, and she is now in line for some rest.

Winfrey brought Gemma – the dog he has trained since she was 10 weeks old – to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting this week for an official retirement announcement.

The sleek black-and-brown Belgian malinois trotted alongside her partner up to the podium, where Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher told about the dangerous work that she and her partner have done out on the county’s roads.

“She’s been in service for six years and is now ready for retirement,” Mascher told the supervisors. “Part of that retirement – he’s had the dog since she was a little puppy – we would like to ask your approval to have him purchase the dog, which is a requirement of $1.”

Mascher added that Winfrey would then “take care of the dog as a family member.”

The board approved the request, and Winfrey was awarded the ownership of Gemma.

Mascher added: “I do personally want to thank all of our K9 officers out there. It’s very high-risk, and they’re doing a fantastic job.”

After the meeting, Winfrey said Gemma was crucial to his work along the interstates. “If it was a suspicious vehicle, I would deploy her, and she would say yes or no,” he said.

Winfrey also earlier trained and partnered with YCSO K9 dog Tjando, who died last year.

Gemma was officially retired from service as of Aug. 25.