OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 09
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: What to say (or not say) to someone who is grieving

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: November 9, 2019 6:17 p.m.

Dear Annie: A close friend’s father died suddenly two months ago, and she’s been distant ever since. We’re relatively young, and this is my first experience having a close friend lose a parent. I’m not sure what to say to her. I hate seeing her in pain. I’ve tried to tell her that she’s strong, but she shrugs it off. What do you say to offer encouragement to someone who’s mourning? — Tongue-Tied

Dear Tongue-Tied: The pressure’s off: There are no magic words you could say to take your friend’s pain away. When it comes to supporting someone who is grieving, it’s not about what you say but how you listen.

The following tips come courtesy of psychotherapist and grief advocate Megan Devine, author of “It’s OK That You’re Not OK: Meeting Grief and Loss in a Culture That Doesn’t Understand.”

“How to Help a Grieving Friend”

Be willing to stand beside the gaping hole that has opened in your friend’s life, without flinching or turning away. Your steadiness of presence is the absolute best thing you can give.

Don’t compare griefs. No one else has experienced their grief.

Do ask questions. You can connect by showing curiosity about their experience.

Don’t fact check or correct. Especially in early grief, facts and timelines can be confused.

Do respect their experience. It’s not important who’s “more” correct.

Don’t minimize. Even if you might think their grief is out of proportion to the situation.

Do remember this grief is theirs. Grief belongs to the griever. Your opinions are irrelevant.

Don’t give compliments. When someone is in pain, they don’t need to be reminded how wonderful they are.

Do trust your friend. All the things you love about the person will help them through this experience.

Don’t be a cheerleader. When things are dark, it’s OK to be dark.

Do mirror their reality. When they say, “This sucks,” say, “Yes, it does.”

Don’t talk about “later.” Right now, in this present moment, that future is irrelevant.

Do stay in the present moment. Or if the person is talking about the past, join them there.

Don’t evangelize. When something has worked for you, it’s tempting to prescribe it for others.

Do trust their self-care. They know themselves best. What works for you may not be for them.

Don’t start with solutions. In most cases, people need to feel heard, not be “fixed.”

Do get consent before you offer advice or strategies.

Show up. Listen. Don’t Fix.

For more information on helping a grieving loved one, visit https://www.refugeingrief.com.

Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com. COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries